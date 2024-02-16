Bali Tourism Tax: Foreign Tourists To Pay Entry Tax To Enter Indonesian Province; Details Here
Currently, this is a one-time tax. There is no clarity if the tax will be imposed on re-entry into Bali during the trip.
Foreign tourists planning to visit Bali, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, will now have to pay the Bali Tourism Tax which came into effect from February 14.
International travellers must pay Indonesian Rupiah or IDR 150,000 irrespective of their age. A BBC report stated Indonesian authorities had announced the tourism tax last year itself.
“Hopefully this can trigger the revival of the tourism industry and the tourism and creative activities involved," said an official statement.
“The Bali entry fee for foreign tourists is the provincial government's strategy to make tourism more sustainable. Protecting Bali's nature...creating Bali tourism management that is culture-based and dignified," Bali's Governor, Wayan Koster, said.
He said the idea was to ensure foreign tourists enjoyed cleanliness, order and comfort.
Tourists can pay this tax online or on their arrival at airports or harbours through their official Love Bali website- lovebali.baliprov.go.id/.
Tourists can also opt for cashless payments via the bank counter in I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport or Benoa Bali Harbor. Those travelling to Indonesia, but not visiting Bali, will not have to pay the tax.
According to the official website, the following individuals are exempted from the tourism tax: student visa holders, holders of diplomatic visas, and official visas, golden visa holders, family unification visa holders, KITAS & KITAP Holders (holders of temporary and permanent stay permits), and family unification visa holders.
The BBC report mentioned that 4.8 million tourists visited Bali from January 2023 to November 2023. They further added that the province’s statistics bureau highlighted that a majority of tourists came from Australia, followed by India, China, and Singapore.
Considering the surge in the number of tourists post-pandemic, authorities were keen to implement a tourism tax. The fee will be used to protect Bali's tradition, culture and local wisdom, support sustainable tourism, implement quality tourism governance, create cleanliness, safety and comfort for tourists, build quality public transportation facilities and infrastructure, said Love Bali’s official statement.
How To Pay Bali Tourism Tax Online?
Step 1: Visit their official website-lovebali.baliprov.go.id/.
Step 2: Enter required details and make the payment.
Step 3: Check your voucher on the registered email address.
Step 4: Scan your voucher at the required checkpoints.