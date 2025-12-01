Authorities Hiding Something Irreversible About Imran Khan: Sons On Former Pakistan PM

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sons told Reuters that they fear that "something irreversible" has been done to him while incarcerated by the authorities from the central government.

They stated that they had gone three weeks without any evidence as to whether he was still alive, due to the court-ordered prison visits being blocked.

According to his son Kasim Khan, this meant that they had no direct contact with him that could verify his wellbeing.

"Not knowing whether your father is safe, injured or even alive is a form of psychological torture," he was quoted as saying, adding that he had no communication with him for months that could have its veracity be independently verified.