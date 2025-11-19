Business NewsWorldAustralian FM Wong To Visit India, Meet Jaishankar
Australian FM Wong To Visit India, Meet Jaishankar

On Thursday, Senator Wong will meet Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House in Delhi, it said.

NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo Source: Dr S Jaishankar on X via PTI Photo)</p></div>
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo Source: Dr S Jaishankar on X via PTI Photo)
Australian foreign minister Penny Wong will land in India on Wednesday and will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tomorrow.

According to an advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Wong is expected to arrive in Delhi later tonight.

The minister is scheduled to depart Thursday night.

