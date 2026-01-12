Australia Student Visa Curbs Explained: How Tighter Checks Could Impact Indian Students

India remains Australia’s second-largest international student source, with 1,22,391 Indian students enrolled between January and September 2023, according to the Indian High Commission Canberra's website. With these new changes, Indian applicants may face tighter checks and longer processing time, leading to delays.

Phil Honeywood, CEO of the International Education Association of Australia, said that the timing is concerning, as frequent changes create uncertainty for education providers. The latest changes also come at a time when admissions for 2026 sessions are beginning, which can result in complicating the process. The last adjustments were made in September 2025.

“In the last 24 hours, I have had a long discussion with Minister Hill about the sector’s concerns, primarily with two aspects of the assessment level changes…First and foremost, the frequency of change is causing confusion among providers here and agents offshore. Secondly, at the very time we are trying to ensure a good start to the year intake, we appear again as though we are not quite sure which countries we seek to recruit from,” Honeywood was cited as saying by the publication.