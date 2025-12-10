Australia Social Media Ban: Official Restrictions For Children Under 16 Kicks In — Details Inside

The legislation, passed in 2024 and effective from midnight, requires platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Snapchat, Reddit, Threads, Twitch, and Kick to verify user ages and deactivate underage accounts.

Non-compliance could result in fines up to A$50 million (about US$33 million), with the eSafety Commissioner overseeing enforcement.

According to a report in Reuters, the ban stems from growing concerns over social media's impact on youth mental health. Studies, including a 2023 review linking excessive use to increased anxiety, depression, and suicidality among teens, have fueled the push.

eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant has flagged some of the early issues with the rollout, saying it was always going to be messy.