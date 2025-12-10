Australia Social Media Ban: Official Restrictions For Children Under 16 Kicks In — Details Inside
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday announced the enforcement of a world-first national ban on social media accounts for users under 16, effective December 10, 2025.
In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Albanese announced, "Today, we have officially banned social media accounts for under 16s" [sic], as he hailed as a victory for families over "big tech."
The legislation, passed in 2024 and effective from midnight, requires platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Snapchat, Reddit, Threads, Twitch, and Kick to verify user ages and deactivate underage accounts.
Non-compliance could result in fines up to A$50 million (about US$33 million), with the eSafety Commissioner overseeing enforcement.
According to a report in Reuters, the ban stems from growing concerns over social media's impact on youth mental health. Studies, including a 2023 review linking excessive use to increased anxiety, depression, and suicidality among teens, have fueled the push.
eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant has flagged some of the early issues with the rollout, saying it was always going to be messy.
Many teens have reported still having access to their accounts.
Tech firms have pledged compliance, though some began deactivating accounts preemptively. Elon Musk's X said that it would comply with Australia crackdown banning under-16s from social media.
"It's not our choice -- it's what the Australian law requires," the company said in a statement as the legislation came into effect. X was the last of 10 restricted social media platforms which is in the list of social media ban.
The ban is being closely monitored by other countries and are considering similar age-based measures as concerns mount over the effects of social media on children’s health and safety, a report in Reuters said.
As over a million young users face lockouts, Australia's experiment could influence worldwide regulations, balancing child safety with digital freedoms, the report said.