Astra Pill Cuts Hard-To-Treat Blood Pressure In Late-Stage Trial

AstraZeneca Plc said its experimental hypertension pill reduced blood pressure by more than twice as much as standard treatment in a large late-stage study, bolstering its chances of competing in a crowded field.

The highest dose of the daily baxdrostat pill cut blood pressure by an average 15.7 mm Hg, or millimeters of mercury, when added to other hypertension medicines over 12 weeks, according to the study presented Saturday to the European Society of Cardiology meeting in Madrid. Patients who got a placebo on top of other hypertension drugs saw their blood pressure fall 5.8 mm Hg.

Astra had already told investors this year that baxdrostat reduced patients’ blood pressure significantly in the trial. Before the conference, UBS analysts said the benchmark for the more detailed results would be data roughly in line with lorundrostat, a similar medicine by Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. that cut blood pressure 11.7 points more than placebo after 12 weeks in a large study.

Astra’s data is a key part of its effort to build a portfolio of medicines to treat heart conditions and obesity. The UK drugmaker has said baxdrostat could eventually bring in more than $5 billion a year in sales.