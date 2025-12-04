Asim Munir Formally Appointed Pakistan's First Chief Of Defence Forces

Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir cemented his power after the president formally appointed him the country's first chief of defence forces (CDF) on Thursday.

The CDF position, created under the 27th Constitutional Ame­nd­ment, will replace the now-abolished office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) chairman, which formally ended last month. The role would be a dual-hatted position combined with the office of the army chief.

Munir will now have the absolute control over the country's armed forces. He is only the second Pakistani general to appoint himself field marshal after Ayub Khan in 1959.

As per local media reports, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent a summary to President Asif Ali Zardari recommending the appointment of Field Marshal Asim Munir as CDF Thursday evening. Zardari soon gave his assent.

The president also signed off on the two-year extension in the tenure of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu.

The military-backed Sharif government rapidly pushed the 27th Amendment through parliament last month, handing a wide range of powers and immunity to Munir.