US Not Far Ahead Of China In AI Race: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

The United States is "not far ahead" of China in the global artificial intelligence race, believes chipmaker Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, noting that the two major economies are now nearly equal in areas such as infrastructure, AI models and energy production.

In an interview with CNBC, Huang said China's rapid progress in AI, driven by open-source models from firms like Alibaba, Baidu and DeepSeek, is narrowing the gap with US tech leaders. "China is well ahead of us on energy. We are way ahead on chips. They're right there on infrastructure and AI models," he said.

While Nvidia continues to dominate as the top chipmaker for AI systems, Huang acknowledged China's major advantage in energy production, generating more than twice the electricity the US did in 2024, making it a critical factor for powering energy-intensive AI operations.