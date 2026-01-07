Obscene Content: Elon Musk's Grok AI Generated Thousands Of Undressed Images Per Hour On X

Elon Musk's X has become a top site for images of people that have been non-consensually undressed by AI, according to a third-party analysis, with thousands of instances each hour over a day earlier this week.

Since late December, X users have increasingly prompted Grok, the AI chatbot tied to the social network, to alter pictures people post of themselves. During a 24-hour analysis of images the @Grok account posted to X, the chatbot generated about 6,700 every hour that were identified as sexually suggestive or nudifying, according to Genevieve Oh, a social media and deepfake researcher. The other top five websites for such content averaged 79 new AI undressing images per hour in the 24-hour period, from January 5 to January 6, Oh found.

The scale of deepfakes on X is “unprecedented,” said Carrie Goldberg, a lawyer specializing in online sex crimes. “We’ve never had a technology that’s made it so easy to generate new images,” because Grok is free and linked to a built-in distribution system, she added.

Unlike other leading chatbots, Grok doesn’t impose many limits on users or block them from generating sexualized content of real people, including minors, said Brandie Nonnecke, senior director of policy at Americans for Responsible Innovation. Other generative AI technologies, including ones from Anthropic PBC, OpenAI and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, are “giving a good-faith effort to mitigate the creation of this content in the first place,” she said. “Obviously, xAI is different. It’s more of a free-for-all.” Musk has marketed Grok as more fun and irreverent than other chatbots, taking pride in X being a place for free speech.

X did not respond to a request for comment. Rather than preventing the chatbot from creating the content in the first place, Musk has spoken about punishing the users who ask it to. “Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content,” Musk said in a reply to a post on X.

But that doesn’t leave many options for the victims. Maddie, who said she’s a 23-year-old pre-med student, woke up on New Year’s Day to an image that horrified her. On X, she had previously published a picture of herself with her boyfriend at a local bar, which two strangers altered using Grok. One asked Grok to remove her boyfriend and put her in a bikini. The next asked Grok to replace the bikini with dental floss. Bloomberg reviewed the images.

“My heart sank,” said Maddie, who requested anonymity over concerns about future job prospects. “I felt hopeless, helpless and just disgusted.”

Maddie said she and her friends reported the images to X through its moderation systems. She never received a response. When she reported a different post from one of the users who prompted Grok to make them, X said it “determined that there were no violations of the X rules in the content you reported,” according to a screenshot. The images were still up at the time of publication.

Victims targeted by deepfakes have taken to arguing with Grok in the comments of their posts. Grok often apologizes and says it will remove the images. But in many cases, the images remain live, and Grok continues to generate new ones. Oh calculated that 85% of Grok’s images, overall, are sexualized.