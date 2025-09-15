Arab-Islamic Summit Slams 'Bloodthirsty' Israel, Mulls NATO-Like Alliance, Economic Countermeasures

Various heads of state convened on Monday at an emergency summit of the 'Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation' in Doha, Qatar after Israel's strikes on the region.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, while speaking at the summit, called the attack "blatant", "cowardly" and "treacherous". The Israeli action violated international law and the sovereignty of the state, he said.

Notably, Israel conducted airstrikes targeting Hamas leadership in Doha on Tuesday, leaving six persons dead. The strikes targeted the government's residential quarters. One of Qatar's Interior Ministry members was among the slain.

Khalil al-Hayya, a representative of the Palestinian legislative council along with his son Humam and the director of his officer Jihad Labad, were also killed, according to a statement from Hamas.

The targeted persons were engaging in negotiations for a ceasefire to the Gaza war and a prisoner swap deal between Israel and Palestine, according to reports.