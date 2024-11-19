Apple Offers $100 Million To Undo Indonesia iPhone 16 Ban

Apple Inc. has increased its offer to invest in Indonesia by almost tenfold, according to people familiar with the matter, in the US tech giant’s latest bid to persuade the government to lift its sales ban on the iPhone 16.

The proposal would see Cupertino-based Apple invest almost $100 million in Southeast Asia’s largest economy over two years, the people said, asking not to be identified because they’re not authorised to speak publicly. Apple’s previous investment plan of close to $10 million would have involved the company investing in a factory making accessories and components in the city of Bandung, located southeast of Jakarta, Bloomberg News reported earlier.

After Apple submitted its increased offer, Indonesia’s Ministry of Industry, which last month blocked a permit allowing the sale of the iPhone 16, is now demanding that the technology behemoth alter its investment plans to focus more on research and development for its smartphones in the country, the people said. The Ministry of Industry hasn’t made a final decision on Apple’s newest proposal, they added.

Following Apple’s initial proposal, the ministry called for senior company executives to meet Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita. But after flying into Jakarta, Apple’s senior executives were told that the minister wasn’t available and so they had to meet with the ministry’s director-general instead.

Apple and the Ministry of Industry didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Apple’s new investment proposal came after the Ministry of Industry last month blocked sales of the iPhone 16 on the grounds the US company’s local unit hasn’t met a 40% domestic content requirement for smartphones and tablets.