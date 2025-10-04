Apple, Google Block ICE-Tracking Apps After Trump Administration Demand

Hours following the Trump administration's demand to take down one popular iPhone app, ICEBlock, which flags sightings of U.S. immigration agents, Apple and Google have blocked downloads of other applications that track U.S. immigration agents, Associated Press reported on Saturday.

Users and developers defended access to the app, saying it is within their First Amendment right to track ICE activity in their neighbourhoods. They added that most users rely on these platforms to protect their own safety as President Donald Trump ramps up aggressive immigration enforcement. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, however, said such tracking puts ICE officers at risk.

Bondi informed AP that her office reached out to Apple on Thursday and demanded the removal of ICEBlock, claiming it was designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs. Apple complied, emailing Joshua Aaron, the app’s creator, that it would block further downloads after law enforcement informed Apple that the app breached app store rules. According to the email, the app violated policies “because its purpose is to provide location information about law enforcement officers that can be used to harm such officers individually or as a group.”

Aaron denounced Apple for submitting to what he called an "authoritarian regime." Kica Matos, president of the National Immigration Law Center, said the removals were an example of tech companies capitulating to Trump.

“These apps are a lifeline for communities living in uncertainty and fear of when ICE might show up to tear their families apart,” Matos said.