Another Hindu Attacked In Bangladesh, Survives With Burn Injuries

A 50-year-old Hindu man, Khokon Das. suffered injuries after being beaten up by a mob and later set ablaze by a mob in Bangladesh, according to reports.

The alleged attack comes amid a string of vigilante violence against minorities in the country. Das was allegedly walking back home when he became the victim of attack by a mob carrying sharp weapons.

He was beaten up and then set on fire in the Shariatpur district of the country, making it the fourth case of attack on a Hindu in Bangladesh in two weeks.

On Dec. 24, another Hindu man was reportedly beaten to death by a mob in the country's Rajbari district at around 11 p.m. The person, identified as Amrit Mondal was also known as Samrat, and had suffered grave injuries by the time police reached the scene, The Daily Star's report outlined.

Resident of the same village, Samrat was reportedly rushed to Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead around 2 a.m.

News of Mondal's killing came days after a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and his body was reportedly set ablaze.

The attacks and deaths have fanned fears surrounding mob justice in Bangladesh, where minorities have increasingly found themselves at the receiving end of targeted violence in the backdrop of political uncertainty and weak law enforcement.

Violence had first erupted on Thursday, Dec. 18, after news of the death of a student leader named Sharif Osman Hadi broke out. The 32-year-old was a senior leader of the student protest group Inqilab Mancha.

He had emerged as a popular face of the youth movement that ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Hadi was also an outspoken critic of India, where Hasina remains in self-imposed exile.