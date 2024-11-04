Angry Crowd Chases Spanish Prime Minister Out Of Flooded Town

(Bloomberg) -- The king and prime minister of Spain arrived at the scene of a national tragedy to a hostile crowd chanting “murderers” and hurling mud at them. As Felipe VI walked on and spoke to survivors, Pedro Sánchez instead slipped into his black car as protesters followed him shouting insults, kicking the tires and banging at his window.

The contrast between the two — one stayed, the other fled — was stark and the optics couldn’t be more damning for the Socialist leader known as one of Europe’s most cunning political survivors.

As the top institutional figures, they were visiting the devastated town of Paiporta, five days after the flash floods that killed at least 211 people in the Valencia region along the Mediterranean coast. But traveling from Madrid, 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) away, they had both misread the mood.

“Now may not have been the time” to visit, said Transport Minister Óscar Puente, speaking to broadcaster La Sexta in one of the first statements by a government official. “There is a feeling of abandonment, of help that hasn’t arrived for many days.”

Anger had been building about why the authorities had been so slow to react to the disaster as regional and central governments — from opposite sides of the ideological spectrum — gave conflicting accounts over the timing of the alerts.