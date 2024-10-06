Angelina Jolie Is Selling Her Ferrari 250 GT In Paris

In a phone call and email exchange, a Christie’s spokesperson confirmed that the car retains its original engine but was “probably” repainted in 1978 from its original color of white and blue; the original black interior has been changed to red. The odometer reads 64,244 miles, although it was unclear whether those miles were original. Christie’s declined to say how long the actress had owned the car or whether she’d ever used it. The auction house is expecting its value to range from €600,000 ($662,000) to €800,000.

Average values of 1958 Ferrari 250 GT models have dropped in the past year, from $525,000 for an example in good condition in October 2023 to $410,000 for the same today, according to Hagerty Inc. The price drop mirrors the cooling market for collector cars in general. Auction results from the August sales in Monterey dropped 8% from 2023.

The offering comes after news of Christie’s impending acquisition of the prominent automotive auction house Gooding & Co., a purchase intended to help diversify Christie’s selections as the art market weakens. The company exited car auctions as a segment in 2007 but at times still sold vehicles as part of specific collections. During a charity sale in 2022, it sold an Aston Martin DB5 stunt car from the James Bond film No Time to Die for more than $3 million.

Gooding has not been involved in the sale of the Ferrari 250 GT, the Christie’s spokesperson confirmed. The person declined to provide additional specifics about its acquisition or vetting process.

The car will be on view to the public Nov. 14th, 16th and 20th at Christie’s showroom in Paris.