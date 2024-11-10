America First: Here’s Who Donald Trump May Tap for National Security Team, Energy Regulation

Donald Trump’s advisers are swiftly working to form a new administration, and the leaders he chooses to help install his “America First” agenda for foreign policy, regulation and law enforcement will provide clues to how deeply that policy goes.

A Republican Party more unified behind Trump than during his first presidency is on track to win total control of Washington. This week’s elections gave the GOP a majority in the Senate, and it’s closing in on control of the US House with a few seats left to be decided.

Besides national security, Trump will be looking to build out the heads of financial regulatory agencies, which are expected to take a more light-handed approach than President Joe Biden’s administration.

US foreign policy will be even more unpredictable than it was in his first term. Trump has given few details on his plans on many key issues. However, close aides have laid out some dramatic possible options, including a complete economic decoupling from China, deploying nearly 200,000 US marines to Asia and resuming the testing of nuclear weapons.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for the Trump-Vance transition, said “President-Elect Trump will begin making decisions on who will serve in his second Administration soon. Those decisions will be announced when they are made.”