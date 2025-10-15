Ambassador Harish Hails 'Overwhelming Support' As India Wins UNHRC Election For Seventh Time

India was elected to the Human Rights Council for the term 2026-28 at the United Nations for the seventh time today. Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, New York, Ambassador Harish P. tweeted, "Thank all delegations for their overwhelming support. This election reflects India’s unwavering commitment to human rights and fundamental freedoms. We look forward to serving this objective during our tenure."

