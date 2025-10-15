Ambassador Harish Hails 'Overwhelming Support' As India Wins UNHRC Election For Seventh Time
India was elected to the Human Rights Council for the term 2026-28 at the United Nations for the seventh time today. Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, New York, Ambassador Harish P. tweeted, "Thank all delegations for their overwhelming support. This election reflects India’s unwavering commitment to human rights and fundamental freedoms. We look forward to serving this objective during our tenure."
India secured its election to the United Nations Human Rights Council for a three-year term spanning 2026 to 2028, marking the country’s seventh term as a member since the council's creation in 2006.
The election was held by the UN General Assembly in New York, where India received "overwhelming support" from the member states, as highlighted by Ambassador Harish P. in his official tweet.
As the world’s largest democracy, India’s participation is seen as bringing a pluralistic, balanced, and constructive perspective to the 47-member inter-governmental body, which is responsible for the promotion and protection of human rights worldwide.
The UNHRC allocates its 47 seats based on equitable geographical distribution. India was a candidate from the Asia-Pacific Group and was elected alongside other countries including the UK, Iraq, Pakistan, Egypt, and Italy.
India's renewed tenure will begin on Jan. 1, 2026. The country's bid for the seat was supported by its voluntary pledges and commitments, which focus on advancing civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights, including the right to development, and continuing to uphold the highest standards in human rights protection. India has previously served six terms on the Council (2006–2007, 2008–2010, 2012–2014, 2015–2017, 2019–2021, and 2022–2024), demonstrating a strong history of engagement with the UN’s human rights system.