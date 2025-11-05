Always Preparing For ‘Plan B’ Says White House Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Trump’s Tariff Powers

Ahead of the US Supreme Court hearing on Donald Trump's power to impose reciprocal tariffs White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said they are prepared for plan B.

"The White House is always preparing for plan B. It would be imprudent of the President's advisors not to prepare for such a situation," Leavitt said. "We are 100% in the President and his team's legal arguments and the merits of the law in this case. We remain optimistic that the Supreme Court is going to do the right thing,” ANI reported.

Leavitt further stated that the issue extends beyond Trump's presidency. "This case is not just about President Trump, it's about the use of the emergency authorisation of tariffs for future Presidents in the administrations to come," she said as per ANI.

In the same light Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social and said, Tomorrow’s Supreme Court hearing is Life or Death. He said, “Tomorrow’s United States Supreme Court case is, literally, LIFE OR DEATH for our Country. With a Victory, we have tremendous, but fair, Financial and National Security. Without it, we are virtually defenseless against other Countries who have, for years, taken advantage of us. Our Stock Market is consistently hitting Record Highs, and our Country has never been more respected than it is right now. A big part of this is the Economic Security created by Tariffs, and the Deals that we have negotiated because of them. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed he will attend the hearing in person. "I'm actually going and sit hopefully in the front row and listen, have a ringside seat," he said on Fox News as per the Economic Times