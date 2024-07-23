Alexander McQueen’s Hoof Boots Are Selling At Rs 2.5 Lakh; Here's How The Internet Reacted
The official website described the hoof boot as a margarita brown calf hair boot with a hoof-inspired round toe and horseshoe sole silhouette.
Alexander McQueen's label launched hoof boots in its McQueen Autumn Winter 2024 collection this week. The price of the boots is approximately Rs 2.5 lakh, but it's the design that has become a talking point among Netizens.
The official website described the hoof boot as a margarita brown calf hair boot with a hoof-inspired round toe and horseshoe sole silhouette. The boots have silver-finished nail studs, and a back zip closure, and are available in brown colour.
The website states the price as $ 2,990 (approx Rs 2.5 lakh).
"A qualified veterinary surgeon was in attendance and no animal was distressed or harmed as a result of this production," read the brand's Instagram caption.
The post notched over 11K likes and a mixed bag of comments.
A user reverted in the comments stating, "These new shoes will be an iconic chapter for the brand."
Another showed her displeasure stating, "Is there a reason this was shot round the corner from the Burberry outlet?"
Another Instagram users was all praise for the dress and stated, "Oh I like this dress!!! More like this please."
Yet another user said, “So sorry Lee, I'm sure you're not happy with this boring mess they have created with your legacy but the horse is cute.”
British fashion design and couturier, Lee Alexander McQueen founded the label in 1992. He was recognised with four British Designer of the Year awards and the Council of Fashion Designers of America International Designer of the Year award. In 2010, soon after his mother's demise, McQueen ended his life at his residence in Mayfair, London. He was 40 years old.
Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram