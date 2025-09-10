Airlines Cancel Nepal Flights: Here's What You Need To Know About Rescheduling And Refunds

Violent protests in Nepal continued for the third day on Wednesday, leading to the suspension of flights by several airlines to the country. The Indian government has urged its citizens to stay cautious in view of the unrest in the neighbouring country.

On Sept. 9, Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport was shut down while the youth of Nepal continued to protest against unemployment and corruption in the country. The ‘Gen Z movement’, which started on Monday against the social media ban in Nepal, took a violent turn as the protest progressed. Around 19 protesters were killed and many were injured after violent clashes with police.

Amid the violent protests, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned from his post on Tuesday.

Subsequently, major airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, have announced the suspension of flights to Nepal temporarily.