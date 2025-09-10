Airlines Cancel Nepal Flights: Here's What You Need To Know About Rescheduling And Refunds
Nepal's Gen Z protests over corruption, unemployment and internet bans turned violent, leaving 19 dead.
Violent protests in Nepal continued for the third day on Wednesday, leading to the suspension of flights by several airlines to the country. The Indian government has urged its citizens to stay cautious in view of the unrest in the neighbouring country.
On Sept. 9, Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport was shut down while the youth of Nepal continued to protest against unemployment and corruption in the country. The ‘Gen Z movement’, which started on Monday against the social media ban in Nepal, took a violent turn as the protest progressed. Around 19 protesters were killed and many were injured after violent clashes with police.
Amid the violent protests, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned from his post on Tuesday.
Subsequently, major airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, have announced the suspension of flights to Nepal temporarily.
Airlines Announce Flight Suspension:
Budget airline IndiGo on Tuesday announced that its flights to and from Kathmandu remain suspended till Sept 10.
“If your travel plans are impacted, you may opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund through our website. As an immediate relief measure, we are extending waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for travel to and from Kathmandu until Sept. 12, applicable for bookings made on or before Sept. 9,” the airline said on X.
Travel Advisory— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 9, 2025
In light of the current situation and the closure of Kathmandu Airport, all flights to and from #Kathmandu stand cancelled until 1200 hrs on September 10.
A similar travel advisory was issued by Air India, which informed its passengers that they could choose to reschedule their flights to and from Nepal till Sept. 11 without any charges.
“In view of the current situation and closure of the airport in Kathmandu, Air India is offering passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Kathmandu until 11 September, on tickets issued up to 9 September, a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges,” the airline said on X.
SpiceJet has announced the suspension of its flights to and from Nepal for Sept. 10.
“For re-bookings and refunds, please contact our 24/7 Helpline Numbers at +91 (0)124 4983410 / +91 (0)124 7101600,” it said on X.
#TravelAdvisory: Due to the prevailing situation in Kathmandu, our flights To/From Kathmandu stand cancelled for 10th Sep'25. The information will be communicated to all the passengers via SMS/Email on their registered contact details. For re-bookings and refunds, please contactâ¦— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) September 9, 2025
Nepal-based Nepal Airlines on Tuesday also offered alternative flights to its passengers who couldn’t arrive for their journey amid the protests.
“Dear Valued Customers, Nepal Airlines would like to announce that passengers who were unable to report for their flight today will be accommodated on the next available flight to the same destination at no additional charge,” it said.