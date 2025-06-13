Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat

An Air India AI 379 flight from Thailand to New Delhi made an emergency landing after receiving an on-board bomb threat, according to Reuters.

With 156 passengers onboard, the flight was made to land back at the southern Thai island. All passengers have been escorted from the flight with emergency plans in effect, airport officials told NDTV.

The aeroplane going to the Indian capital took off from Phuket airport at 9.30 a.m. (0230 GMT) on Friday but had to make a wide loop around the Andaman Sea and land back on the southern Thai island, according to flight tracker Flightradar24.

The incident occurred a day after a massive aeroplane crash in Gujarat, which killed at least 241 people.