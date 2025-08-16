Air Canada Grounds Flights As Flight Attendants Go On Strike

Air Canada grounded hundreds of flights and locked out flight attendants after they went on strike, disrupting some 130,000 passengers a day during the summer holiday season.

About 10,000 flight attendants walked off the job early Saturday after pay talks between the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the country’s biggest airline fell through. Flight staff set up picket lines at Toronto Pearson, Canada’s busiest airport, where the departure board showed one cancellation after another.

Air Canada suspended operations of its main line and Rouge budget brand as the strike began at 12:58 a.m. New York time. The Montreal-based carrier had scrapped hundreds of flights in the days before the deadline and said it imposed a lockout in response to the stoppage.

“We are now officially on strike,” the union’s Air Canada component said on its website.

It’s a major interruption to the nation’s air travel system. Air Canada is the country’s biggest airline, with a 50% share of domestic passengers at Toronto Pearson and about 61% at Montreal’s primary airport, according to a recent report from the country’s competition watchdog, based on 2023 data.

The strike may cost Air Canada C$75 million ($54 million) daily in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, TD Cowen analyst Tom Fitzgerald said in a note on Friday. Cargo operations will also be affected.

Regional flights by Air Canada Express aren’t affected because they’re operated by third-party airlines, allowing some flights to US destinations such as Newark and Boston to go ahead.