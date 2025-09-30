AI Actress Tilly Norwood: All You Need To Know About Her And Why She Faces Backlash

Hollywood’s interest in digital performers is gathering pace, with virtual actress Tilly Norwood, devised by AI talent studio Xicoia, on the brink of securing professional work.

Speaking at the Zurich Summit over the weekend, actress and technologist Eline Van der Velden revealed her company, Xicoia, is nearing an agreement that would secure professional representation for the digital star.

Should an agent succeed in taking her on, Tilly Norwood would become one of the earliest virtual performers to be officially represented: an opportunity up until now held solely by human actors.

“We were in a lot of boardrooms around February, and everyone was like, ‘No, this is nothing. It’s not going to happen.' Then, by May, people were like, ‘We need to do something with you guys.’ When we first launched Tilly, people were like, ‘What’s that?’, and now we’re going to be announcing which agency is going to be representing her in the next few months,” said Van der Velden as per Deadline.