Air India Plane Crash: Recent Boeing Accidents Worldwide

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Air India crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, shortly after taking off on a scheduled flight to London.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers, two pilots and 10 cabin crew members.

The Ahmedabad incident adds to a growing list of Boeing-related mishaps reported globally over the past year.

Here's a look at some recent major accidents and incidents involving Boeing aircraft: