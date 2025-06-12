Air India Plane Crash: Recent Boeing Accidents Worldwide
A flight crash involving an Air India Boeing 787 near Ahmedabad adds to a troubling series of Boeing-related incidents reported worldwide over the past year.
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Air India crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, shortly after taking off on a scheduled flight to London.
According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers, two pilots and 10 cabin crew members.
The Ahmedabad incident adds to a growing list of Boeing-related mishaps reported globally over the past year.
Here's a look at some recent major accidents and incidents involving Boeing aircraft:
LATAM Flight 800 — March 11, 2024
A Boeing 787‑9, on a flight from Sydney to Auckland, experienced a sudden and alarming vertical drop. Of the 272 onboard, 50 were injured, with 12 hospitalised. The aircraft landed safely in Auckland.
United Airlines UA28 — May 14, 2024
A United Airlines Boeing 787-9 returned to Singapore shortly after take-off due to an engine failure. After a safe landing, a hole was found in the aircraft's left engine cowling. There were no reported injuries.
Qantas QF6 — Aug. 24, 2024
A Qantas Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, operating flight QF6 from Rome to Perth, suffered multiple tyre blowouts upon landing at Perth Airport, causing damage to its undercarriage. The incident led to the aircraft being grounded for inspection and repairs.
American Airlines AA 168 — Nov. 15, 2024
A Boeing 787‑9 travelling from Tokyo to New York experienced moderate to severe turbulence near Japan. Two cabin crew members were injured, but the aircraft continued to its destination.
Etihad EY461 — Jan. 5, 2025
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operating from Melbourne to Abu Dhabi, was forced to abort take off at Melbourne airport after two wheels on the landing gear exploded moments before departure.
Emergency services responded swiftly, applying foam to the gear as a safety measure. All 289 passengers disembarked safely, and no injuries were reported.
Other Recent Boeing Incidents, Accidents
Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 — Jan. 5, 2024
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX suffered a mid-air blowout when a side door panel detached, causing rapid cabin depressurisation. Passengers panicked as oxygen masks deployed and the crew initiated an emergency landing. The aircraft landed safely in Portland with no casualties reported.
Transair (Senegal) — May 9, 2024
A Transair-operated Boeing 737-300, chartered by Air Senegal, skidded off the runway at Senegal's main airport while preparing for takeoff, injuring at least 10 people. The incident occurred at night. Videos circulating on social media showed the left wing engulfed in flames as passengers ran from the scene, with smoke rising into the sky.
American Airlines Flight 1006 — March 13, 2025
American Airlines Flight 1006, operating a Boeing 737-823, was diverted to Denver International Airport after the crew reported engine vibrations en route from Colorado Springs to Dallas Fort Worth.
The aircraft caught fire while taxiing to the gate and sustained substantial damage. Onboard were 172 passengers, four cabin crew and two pilots. Twelve passengers were hospitalised with injuries.
Total Linhas Aereas Flight 5682 — Nov. 9, 2024
A Boeing 737-4Q8 (SF) cargo aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Sao Paulo-Guarulhos International Airport after a fire broke out in the cargo hold.
The jet had departed from Vitoria International Airport on a routine cargo run when the crew declared an emergency during approach. Upon landing, fire services responded immediately. Visible damage included large holes on the top rear fuselage. The crew escaped without injuries, but the aircraft was written off.
Swiftair Flight 5960 — Nov. 25, 2024
A Boeing 737-400SF cargo aircraft crashed just short of the runway at Vilnius International Airport, Lithuania, during its final approach. The incident resulted in the death of the captain, injuries to the co-pilot and two other crew members, and total destruction of the aircraft.
Jeju Air Flight 2216 — Dec. 29, 2024
In South Korea's worst aviation disaster in decades, a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport, killing 179 of the 181 people on board.
The flight, carrying 175 passengers and six crew from Bangkok, skidded off the runway during a second landing attempt after the pilot reported a bird strike. The aircraft landed without deploying its landing gear, slid at high speed and struck a wall before exploding. Only two flight attendants reportedly survived.