Air India Plane Crash: Keir Starmer, Putin, Macron, King Charles, Other International Leaders React
A Mayday call was issued by Air India's AI 171 flight minutes before it crashed after takeoff for London.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed sorrow following the devastating crash of Air India flight AI 171, carrying 242 passengers from Ahmedabad to London, on Thursday.
The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 12, 2025
I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.
King Charles
Britain's King Charles was terribly shocked by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. "Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones," the Royal Family posted on X.
A message from His Majesty The King following this morningâs tragic incident in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/H5zb6KlNnf— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 12, 2025
Mark Carney
Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney was devastated to learn of the tragic crash of the plane, which included a Canadian as a passenger.
"Canada’s transportation officials are in close contact with counterparts and I am receiving regular updates as the response to this tragedy unfolds," Carney said.
Devastated to learn of the crash of a London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad, carrying 242 passengers â including one Canadian. My thoughts are with the loved ones of everyone on board.— Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) June 12, 2025
Mohamed Muizzu
Maldives Prime Minister Mohamed Muizzu expressed profound sadness at the tragic crash. "At this difficult time, the government and people of Maldives stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of India."
I express profound sadness at the tragic crash of @airindia flight AI 171 near Ahmedabad.— Dr Mohamed Muizzu (@MMuizzu) June 12, 2025
At this difficult time, the government and people of #Maldives stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of India.
Anthony Albanese
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was "absolutely devastated" upon hearing the tragic plane crash. "In this time of tragedy, Australia's thoughts are with everyone affected," he said.
The news of a passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad is absolutely devastating.— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) June 12, 2025
In this time of tragedy, Australiaâs thoughts are with everyone affected.
Our government is receiving regular updates and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.
Ursula von der Leyen
EU President Ursula von der Leyen said it was a heartbreaking news and expressed deepest condolences to those grieving this terrible loss. She added that Europe stands in solidarity with the people of India in this moment of sorrow.
Heartbreaking news from India with the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 12, 2025
My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones grieving this terrible loss.
We share your pain. Dear @narendramodi, Europe stands in solidarity with you and the people of India in this moment ofâ¦ https://t.co/jWdKEmGGW1
Emmanuel Macron
France President Emmanuel Macron shared his grief on X.
We have learned with deep emotion of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. In this time of sorrow, I extend our heartfelt thoughts to the victimsâ loved ones and to Prime Minister @NarendraModi.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 12, 2025
Vladimir Putin
President of Russia Vladimir Putin offered "deepest condolences" to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the plane crash at Ahmedabad.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the heart-rending airplane tragedy in Ahmedabad," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.
Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the heart-rending airplane tragedy in Ahmedabad, #India.https://t.co/VRTYmt4DH2— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 12, 2025
Giorgia Meloni
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her "sincere condolences to the families of the victims and our full solidarity with the Indian people in this moment of great sorrow".
Profondamente addolorata per il tragico disastro aereo avvenuto ad Ahmedabad. A nome del Governo italiano e mio personale, esprimo le piÃ¹ sincere condoglianze alle famiglie delle vittime e la nostra piena solidarietÃ al popolo indiano in questo momento di grande dolore.— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 12, 2025