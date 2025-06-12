WorldAir India Plane Crash: Keir Starmer, Putin, Macron, King Charles, Other International Leaders React
Air India Plane Crash: Keir Starmer, Putin, Macron, King Charles, Other International Leaders React

A Mayday call was issued by Air India's AI 171 flight minutes before it crashed after takeoff for London.

12 Jun 2025, 08:04 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ahmedabad: People near the debris of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the airport, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. The London-bound plane was carrying 242 passengers. (PTI Photo)</p></div>
Ahmedabad: People near the debris of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the airport, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. The London-bound plane was carrying 242 passengers. (PTI Photo)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed sorrow following the devastating crash of Air India flight AI 171, carrying 242 passengers from Ahmedabad to London, on Thursday.

King Charles

Britain's King Charles was terribly shocked by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. "Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones," the Royal Family posted on X.

Mark Carney

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney was devastated to learn of the tragic crash of the plane, which included a Canadian as a passenger.

"Canada’s transportation officials are in close contact with counterparts and I am receiving regular updates as the response to this tragedy unfolds," Carney said.

Mohamed Muizzu

Maldives Prime Minister Mohamed Muizzu expressed profound sadness at the tragic crash. "At this difficult time, the government and people of Maldives stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of India."

Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was "absolutely devastated" upon hearing the tragic plane crash. "In this time of tragedy, Australia's thoughts are with everyone affected," he said.

Ursula von der Leyen

EU President Ursula von der Leyen said it was a heartbreaking news and expressed deepest condolences to those grieving this terrible loss. She added that Europe stands in solidarity with the people of India in this moment of sorrow.

Emmanuel Macron

France President Emmanuel Macron shared his grief on X.

Vladimir Putin

President of Russia Vladimir Putin offered "deepest condolences" to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the plane crash at Ahmedabad.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the heart-rending airplane tragedy in Ahmedabad," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.

Giorgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her "sincere condolences to the families of the victims and our full solidarity with the Indian people in this moment of great sorrow".

