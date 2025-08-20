After Putin Call, Trump Rang Hungary's Orban Over Ukraine EU Membership

US President Donald Trump called Viktor Orban on Monday following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders to discuss why the Hungarian prime minister was blocking Ukraine’s accession talks with the European Union, according to people familiar with the matter.

The call grew out of discussions among Trump and a contingent of European leaders gathered at the White House to discuss ways to end Russia’s war on Ukraine. At a certain point they asked Trump to use his influence on Orban to pressure the right-wing populist to drop his opposition to Ukraine’s EU membership bid, the people said.

Ukraine has been seeking to join the political and economic bloc as part of a package of security guarantees designed to keep Russia from additional territorial grabs if a truce is implemented to end the war, which has stretched over three years.

On the call with Trump, Hungary also expressed interest in hosting a next round of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskiy. Following Trump’s discussions Monday, the US president announced that he was seeking a leader-level summit between Russia and Ukraine, followed by a trilateral meeting that he would also attend. The timing and location for that are still unclear.

The people who detailed the conversation between Trump and Orban asked not to be named discussing private deliberations.