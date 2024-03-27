Africa’s Cocoa Harvest Is Falling Short Just When Needed Most

Prices have spiked to a record as bad weather and disease hurt African output, fueling a scramble to secure supplies. For now, the market needs fresh crops to ease a global shortage. But the mid-crop is also a reminder of a longer-term issue for farmers in Ivory Coast and Ghana — where the government tightly controls prices. Without better pay to invest in outdated plantations, they have little incentive to produce more in the years ahead, extending deficits.