Afghanistan Earthquake: Jaishankar Assures Aid During Call With Afghan Counterpart

He said 15 tones of food material is also being immediately moved by the Indian mission from Kabul to Kunar.

"Further relief material will be sent from India starting tomorrow. Wish early recovery of those injured. India stands by Afghanistan at this difficult time," Jaishankar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid to those affected by the quake.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult hour, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Modi said on X.

"India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected," he said.