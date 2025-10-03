Acting Afghan FM Muttaqi To Visit India As UNSC Sanctions Committee Approves Travel Ban Exemption

Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will travel to India next week after the UN Security Council’s Taliban Sanctions Committee approved an exemption to the travel ban imposed on the Taliban leader. Muttaqi was listed by the UN Security Council on Jan. 25, 2001, and was subject to a travel ban, assets freeze and arms embargo.

The Security Council Committee, established pursuant to resolution 1988 (2011), on Sept. 30, 2025, "approved an exemption to the travel ban for Amir Khan Muttaqi to visit New Delhi, India, from Oct. 9 to 16, 2025," according to information on the Sanctions Committee’s website.

It would be the first ministerial visit from Kabul to India after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. Muttaqi, "considered to be a prominent member of the Taliban", had also served as a Taliban representative in United Nations-led talks during the Taliban regime, the UN said.