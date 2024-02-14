Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple Inauguration: Date, Time, How To Watch And Other Details

In February 2015, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi gifted a plot of land in Abu Mureikhah district following which a foundation stone for the temple was laid by PM Modi in February 2018.

The UAE government allocated an additional 13.5 acres to make it a total of 27 acres. Construction for the temple began in December 2019.

The features of BAPS Hindu Temple till date are:

Height: 108 Ft

Sensors: 300

Marble (cft): 40,000

Sandstone (cft): 180,000

Bricks: 1,800,000

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his support and his graciousness in granting the land for the construction of the Abu Dhabi Hindu temple, saying it reflects his affinity for India.

In his opening remarks, Modi said the BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi is an example of the "President's affinity towards India and his vision for the UAE's bright future."