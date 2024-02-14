Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple Inauguration: Date, Time, How To Watch And Other Details
The BAPS Hindu Mandir, located in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, has come up on around 27 acres of land in Abu Dhabi.
PM Modi will inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.
Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple Opening Ceremony Date And Time
The BAPS Hindu temple will be inaugurated on Wednesday, February 14. The ceremony will start at 6 PM IST. Timings for other regions are:
11.30 pm AEDT
12.30 pm GMT
3.30 pm EAT
4.30 pm GST
7.30 am EST (Tuesday)
Live Webcast of Dedication Assembly of BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi, UAE https://t.co/5N0bEZpQss pic.twitter.com/fRhsHeYcJb— BAPS (@BAPS) February 12, 2024
BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi Opening Live Streaming
Devotees can watch the live webcast of BAPS Hindu Mandir inauguration on live.baps.org or mandir.ae or YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@abudhabimandir
They can also check social media websites such as:
Facebook: facebook.com/AbuDhabiMandir
Instagram: instagram.com/abudhabimandir
Twitter, now X: twitter.com/AbuDhabiMandir
Telegram: t.me/AbuDhabiMandir
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/abudhabimandir
BAPS Hindu Temple Inauguration: Festival of Harmony
Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS, arrived in the UAE on February 5 for a three-week spiritual tour to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir and give his blessings to the people in the Middle East.
The inauguration of the BAPS Hindu temple will be celebrated through the 12-day ‘Festival of Harmony’ from February 10 to 21 with a series of programmes and community events. These events will focus on strengthening faith, mobilising community service, and inspiring harmony among people of all ages and backgrounds.
HH Mahant Swami Maharaj's Vicharan: 08 February 2024, Abu Dhabi, UAE https://t.co/LqysQ4SiOB pic.twitter.com/09ppz6lm4i— BAPS (@BAPS) February 9, 2024
About BAPS Hindu Temple
In February 2015, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi gifted a plot of land in Abu Mureikhah district following which a foundation stone for the temple was laid by PM Modi in February 2018.
The UAE government allocated an additional 13.5 acres to make it a total of 27 acres. Construction for the temple began in December 2019.
The features of BAPS Hindu Temple till date are:
Height: 108 Ft
Sensors: 300
Marble (cft): 40,000
Sandstone (cft): 180,000
Bricks: 1,800,000
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his support and his graciousness in granting the land for the construction of the Abu Dhabi Hindu temple, saying it reflects his affinity for India.
In his opening remarks, Modi said the BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi is an example of the "President's affinity towards India and his vision for the UAE's bright future."
(With PTI inputs)