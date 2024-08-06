A23a: World's Largest Iceberg Has Been Spinning In One Place For Eight Months

In a remarkable phenomenon that has piqued the interest of the scientific community, the world's largest iceberg, A23a has been spinning on one spot near Antarctica for the last eight months instead of racing along with Earth's most powerful current.

Scientists say the frozen block, which is more than twice the size of Greater London (3,600 sq km), has been captured on top of a huge rotating cylinder of water.

It's a phenomenon oceanographers call a Taylor Column - and it's possible A23a might not escape its jailer for years, BBC News reported.

"Usually you think of icebergs as being transient things; they fragment and melt away. But not this one," observed polar expert Prof Mark Brandon.

"A23a is the iceberg that just refuses to die," the Open University researcher told BBC News.