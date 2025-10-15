‘A Wealthy Person Has Offered To Pay For US Troops’ Salary’: Donald Trump Amid Govt Shutdown
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that a "wealthy person" has offered to cover the salary of US troops if funding ran out during the ongoing government shutdown.
“You have the money to pay the troops...?” a reporter asked Trump during his meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei at the White House.
“I do,” Trump replied, adding that a “very wealthy person” has made the offer.
“The person called, a donor, a great gentleman and he said if there’s any money necessary, shortfall, for the paying of the troops, then I will pay it,” the President added.
Trump further emphasised, “Meaning he (the person) will pay it.”
Trump’s remarks came amid the ongoing US government shutdown that began on Oct. 1. The President did not name the individual, but as the video went viral, speculation grew. Many are now wondering if the donor in question is Elon Musk.
Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, briefly worked with Trump as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), where he focused on streamlining federal operations.
He led efforts to cut bureaucracy and reduce "wasteful" spending. In May, Musk formally exited the role after a turbulent tenure marked by significant job cuts within the US government.
“So.... Elon?” a user questioned on X as the video went viral.
“If it was Elon, he would take credit for it. It’s likely a foreign donor. From where, who knows - but he would absolutely want something,” another comment read.
A user highlighted the issue with this solution, noting that “outsourcing this responsibility undermines our institutions and creates dangerous dependencies.”
Since the government shutdown began on Oct. 1, the Trump administration has fired over 4,108 federal workers, according to a report by Reuters. The shutdown stems from a failure between Trump and lawmakers to agree on a spending plan for federal agencies.
Since 1981, the US has had 15 federal government shutdowns that furloughed hundreds of thousands of workers, Reuters reported.