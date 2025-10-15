‘A Wealthy Person Has Offered To Pay For US Troops’ Salary’: Donald Trump Amid Govt Shutdown

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that a "wealthy person" has offered to cover the salary of US troops if funding ran out during the ongoing government shutdown.

“You have the money to pay the troops...?” a reporter asked Trump during his meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei at the White House.

“I do,” Trump replied, adding that a “very wealthy person” has made the offer.

“The person called, a donor, a great gentleman and he said if there’s any money necessary, shortfall, for the paying of the troops, then I will pay it,” the President added.

Trump further emphasised, “Meaning he (the person) will pay it.”