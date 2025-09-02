‘A Serious Mistake’: Polish CEO Apologises After Snatching Boy’s Hat At US Open

A Polish businessman has apologised after being filmed taking a tennis cap meant for a child at the US Open. The incident quickly went viral and drew widespread criticism on social media. Now, the businessman has said that it was a “serious mistake.”

In the viral video, Piotr Szczerek, chief executive of paving company Drogbruk, was seen snatching a hat that tennis player Kamil Majchrzak had been handing to a young fan following his match. The clip was widely circulated online, sparking anger among spectators and fans of the sport.

“I would like to unequivocally apologise to the boy who was harmed, his family, as well as all the fans and the player himself. I made a serious mistake,” Szczerek wrote on Instagram.

As per a BBC report, Szczerek also wrote in a statement, “I know I did something that seemed like consciously collecting a memento from a child. This wasn’t my intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that I hurt the boy and disappointed the fans.”

Szczerek said he had returned the cap and expressed hope that this had “at least partially repaired the damage that was done”. As reported by the BBC, he issued a direct apology to the child, his family, the fans and Majchrzak himself.