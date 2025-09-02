‘A Serious Mistake’: Polish CEO Apologises After Snatching Boy’s Hat At US Open
A Polish businessman has apologised after being filmed taking a tennis cap meant for a child at the US Open. The incident quickly went viral and drew widespread criticism on social media. Now, the businessman has said that it was a “serious mistake.”
In the viral video, Piotr Szczerek, chief executive of paving company Drogbruk, was seen snatching a hat that tennis player Kamil Majchrzak had been handing to a young fan following his match. The clip was widely circulated online, sparking anger among spectators and fans of the sport.
“I would like to unequivocally apologise to the boy who was harmed, his family, as well as all the fans and the player himself. I made a serious mistake,” Szczerek wrote on Instagram.
As per a BBC report, Szczerek also wrote in a statement, “I know I did something that seemed like consciously collecting a memento from a child. This wasn’t my intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that I hurt the boy and disappointed the fans.”
Szczerek said he had returned the cap and expressed hope that this had “at least partially repaired the damage that was done”. As reported by the BBC, he issued a direct apology to the child, his family, the fans and Majchrzak himself.
“It is a painful but necessary lesson in humility for me,” he said, as per the New York Post.
The moment took place after Majchrzak’s victory over Russia’s ninth seed, Karen Khachanov. Speaking to the BBC, the 29-year-old player suggested the mix-up might have been fuelled by post-match excitement. “I was pointing, giving the hat, but I had a lot going on after my match, after being super tired and super excited for the win,” he said. “I just missed it… I’m sure the guy was also acting in the moment of heat, in the moment of emotions.”
Majchrzak later reunited with the boy, presenting him with a replacement cap and other merchandise.
The BBC noted that Szczerek, 50, co-founded his company with his wife in 1999, and the family has deep ties to tennis in Poland. Both he and his children play in local leagues, and their home court has previously hosted professional players.
While the apology has helped ease tensions, the episode remains a reminder of how quickly moments caught on camera can spread worldwide, drawing scrutiny not just to athletes but to those around them.