7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kuril Islands In Russia

A 7-magnitude earthquake hit the nearby Kuril Islands on Sunday, days after the powerful 8.8-magnitude quake hit Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, leading to a tsunami alert. The Kuril Islands stretch from the southern tip of Kamchatka Peninsula.

As per a Reuters report, Russia's Ministry for Emergency Services said that tsunami waves were possible in three areas of Kamchatka in Russia's Far East. "The expected wave heights are low, but you must still move away from the shore," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning System, which gauged the quake at 7.0, said, however, there was no tsunami warning after the quake. The US Geological Survey also said the earthquake was at a magnitude of 7.

On July 30, a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake hit Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, leading to a tsunami alert.

Overnight, the Krasheninnikov Volcano—the most active volcano in Kamchatka erupted for the first time in 600 years, Russia's RIA state news agency and scientists reported on Sunday.