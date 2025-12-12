ADVERTISEMENT
Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Hits Japan, Tsunami Advisory Issued
The earthquake struck off the coast of Aomori prefecture at 11:44 a.m. local time (02:44 GMT) at a depth of 20 km (12.4 miles)
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 hit Japan’s northeastern region on Friday, after which a tsunami advisory was issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The earthquake struck off the coast of Aomori prefecture at 11:44 a.m. local time (02:44 GMT) at a depth of 20 km (12.4 miles), reports JMA.
Damage and injuries weren't immediately clear.
Friday's quake followed a 7.5 magnitude earthquake earlier this week in the north that caused injuries, light damage and a tsunami in Pacific coastal communities.
At least 34 people were injured in that earlier quake on Monday off the coast of Aomori, the northernmost prefecture of Japan's main Honshu island.
