Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Hits Japan, Tsunami Advisory Issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 hit Japan’s northeastern region on Friday, after which a tsunami advisory was issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The earthquake struck off the coast of Aomori prefecture at 11:44 a.m. local time (02:44 GMT) at a depth of 20 km (12.4 miles), reports JMA.

Damage and injuries weren't immediately clear.

Friday's quake followed a 7.5 magnitude earthquake earlier this week in the north that caused injuries, light damage and a tsunami in Pacific coastal communities.

At least 34 people were injured in that earlier quake on Monday off the coast of Aomori, the northernmost prefecture of Japan's main Honshu island.