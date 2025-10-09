Hungarian Author Laszlo Krasznahorkai Awarded Nobel Prize in Literature

Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature "for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art".

The writer will receive a 11 million-krona ($1.2 million) award, the Swedish Academy said in a statement on Thursday.

Annual prizes for achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and peace were established in the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor of dynamite, who died in 1896. A prize in economic sciences was added by Sweden’s central bank in 1968.

Last year's laureate was South Korean author Han Kang whose "intense poetic prose" engaged with themes of trauma and history, the Academy said. Recent winners include Svetlana Alexievich in 2015 for her novels that criticized political regimes in the Soviet Union and Belarus, and author Toni Morrison in 1993 who wrote about difficult circumstances through the lens of American society.

In recent years, the academy has alternated between men and women in awarding the prize, with some notable female laureates including France’s Annie Ernaux, US's Louise Glueck and Poland's Olga Tokarczuk.

The 2025 laureates are announced through Oct. 13 in Stockholm, with the exception of the Nobel Peace Prize, whose recipients are selected on Friday by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.