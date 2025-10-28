2025 Layoffs Tracker: Amazon, Intel, And Other Big Tech Firms Cutting Jobs
Among the largest moves, Amazon cut 30,000 roles, the biggest single reduction this year, concentrated in Seattle and tied to retail.
Amazon, Microsoft and Google are among the technology companies that have laid off their salesforce this year. According to layoffs.fyi tracker, tech companies have laid off about 1,28,732 jobs in 2025 across 218 companies as portfolio resets continue to reshape Big Tech and venture-backed firms alike.
The total, based on company disclosures and tracker data shared for this report, tracks retail tech to AI labs. It should be noted that several firms have not disclosed the actual figures, meaning the total number could be more than what it looks like on paper.
Among the largest moves, Amazon cut 30,000 roles, the biggest single reduction this year, concentrated in Seattle and tied to retail and operations streamlining. Intel eliminated 27,058 positions, reflecting prolonged pressure in the hardware cycle and margins. Microsoft reduced 15,305 jobs in the Seattle area, while Hewlett Packard Enterprise trimmed 4,500 in the SF Bay Area amid portfolio re-alignment. Enterprise software bellwether Salesforce cut 4,292 roles, and Meta removed 3,600 positions in consumer products.
Tallying only these 10 named companies amounts to 87,049 reductions, leaving over 41,000 jobs attributed to smaller firms or not yet fully disclosed. Companies themselves acknowledge gaps: Microsoft, Oracle, and Google indicated not all figures are public, and layoffs could be higher than currently recorded on layoffs.com.
In mobility and energy, Ola Electric shed 1,000 jobs in Bengaluru as EV players rebalance growth and profitability. In the AI race, xAI cut 500 roles in the Bay Area, signalling that even frontier labs are not immune to compute-cost scrutiny. Oracle reduced 644 roles across the Bay Area and Seattle, and Google cut 150 in the Bay Area.
Not every announcement included headcounts. Some firms reported percentage cuts only like Hootsuite (20%) and Hike (100%).
The data show that tech job cuts are inconsistent. Seattle has seen the biggest layoffs, while the Bay Area has had smaller cuts across many sectors.
In the future, companies will stop focusing on rapid growth and instead prioritise efficiency, streamlining services, and using AI. This means hiring will be slow and selective, focusing only on specific skills, and overall company sizes will be smaller.