2025 Layoffs Tracker: Amazon, Intel, And Other Big Tech Firms Cutting Jobs

Amazon, Microsoft and Google are among the technology companies that have laid off their salesforce this year. According to layoffs.fyi tracker, tech companies have laid off about 1,28,732 jobs in 2025 across 218 companies as portfolio resets continue to reshape Big Tech and venture-backed firms alike.

The total, based on company disclosures and tracker data shared for this report, tracks retail tech to AI labs. It should be noted that several firms have not disclosed the actual figures, meaning the total number could be more than what it looks like on paper.

Among the largest moves, Amazon cut 30,000 roles, the biggest single reduction this year, concentrated in Seattle and tied to retail and operations streamlining. Intel eliminated 27,058 positions, reflecting prolonged pressure in the hardware cycle and margins. Microsoft reduced 15,305 jobs in the Seattle area, while Hewlett Packard Enterprise trimmed 4,500 in the SF Bay Area amid portfolio re-alignment. Enterprise software bellwether Salesforce cut 4,292 roles, and Meta removed 3,600 positions in consumer products.

Tallying only these 10 named companies amounts to 87,049 reductions, leaving over 41,000 jobs attributed to smaller firms or not yet fully disclosed. Companies themselves acknowledge gaps: Microsoft, Oracle, and Google indicated not all figures are public, and layoffs could be higher than currently recorded on layoffs.com.