'200% Tariff Threat': Trump Reiterates His Role In Averting India-Pakistan War—Here's How

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday doubled down on his self-proclaimed role as a global peacemaker, crediting his tariff threats with averting a nuclear showdown between India and Pakistan in May this year. Trump said he forced India-Pakistan to stand down. "I use tariffs to stop wars," he declared.

Trump said, "We stopped a lot of these wars using trade. As an example, India and Pakistan were going at it really hard. Seven planes were shut down...Bad things were happening, and I was talking to both of them about trade...I said we are not going to do a trade deal unless they stop the war."

I got him on the phone and I said, listen, we're going to put a 200 % tariff on your country for any product you sell into the United States unless you stop this war...I spoke to the leaders of both nations. I like them both. But I said that's the way it is and I get a call the next day, we have decided to de-escalate...We have decided that we will not fight...I love stopping wars"