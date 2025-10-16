'200% Tariff Threat': Trump Reiterates His Role In Averting India-Pakistan War—Here's How
According to Trump, he called PM Modi and Pakistani leaders, issuing an ultimatum, 'Listen, we're going to put a 200% tariff on your country for any product you sell into US unless you stop this war.'
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday doubled down on his self-proclaimed role as a global peacemaker, crediting his tariff threats with averting a nuclear showdown between India and Pakistan in May this year. Trump said he forced India-Pakistan to stand down. "I use tariffs to stop wars," he declared.
Trump said, "We stopped a lot of these wars using trade. As an example, India and Pakistan were going at it really hard. Seven planes were shut down...Bad things were happening, and I was talking to both of them about trade...I said we are not going to do a trade deal unless they stop the war."
I got him on the phone and I said, listen, we're going to put a 200 % tariff on your country for any product you sell into the United States unless you stop this war...I spoke to the leaders of both nations. I like them both. But I said that's the way it is and I get a call the next day, we have decided to de-escalate...We have decided that we will not fight...I love stopping wars"
The president claimed the tough talk worked. "I spoke to the leaders of both nations. I like them both. But I said that's the way it is, and I get a call the next day. 'We have decided to de-escalate... We have decided that we will not fight.' I love stopping wars," he exclaimed.
Trump said that tariffs have not only raked in 'hundreds of billions' for the U.S. but also ended at least five of the seven conflicts he's resolved since January. "Not only do we make hundreds of billions of dollars, but we are a peacekeeper because of tariffs," he added, dismissing critics who question the strategy's efficacy.
India-Pakistan Conflict In May
Since May 10, when Trump claimed on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate 'ceasefire' after a long night of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim several times that he helped settle the conflict between India and Pakistan.
India has consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.
India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.