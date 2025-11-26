$11 Million Crypto Heist: Fake Delivery Man Targets Home Of OpenAI CEO's Former Boyfriend
In the doorbell camera footage shared on social media, the armed robber is seen ringing the buzzer at the $4.4 million (about Rs 39 crore) property on Dorland Street while carrying a white box.
The residence of a tech investor who previously had a relationship with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was targeted in a $11 million (about Rs 98 crore) cryptocurrency theft in San Francisco, US, last Saturday, according to a New York Post report.
The house belongs to Lachy Groom, an investor who previously dated Sam Altman. He lives in it along with another tech investor, Joshua.
Claiming to be from a UPS (United Parcel Service) affiliate, the accused asked for “Joshua” and said he had a package for him. The resident responded by identifying himself as Joshua.
The suspect requested a signature for the package, then searched through his pocket before asking to borrow a pen. He then entered the home behind the resident, followed by a loud bang.
Robber posing as a delivery driver steals $11,000,000 in crypto after pulling a gun and duct-taping the victim in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/Jny8HfVvGC— BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) November 24, 2025
The intruder pulled a gun on the victim after gaining entry, binding him with duct tape and draining his crypto accounts, while also stealing his mobile phone and laptop, according to law enforcement. Police reported finding the victim with some bruising when they arrived at 6:45 p.m.
As per the report, police sources said the suspect absconded with $11 million of cryptocurrency, including Ethereum and Bitcoin. It is believed to be a deliberate attack orchestrated by an organised criminal group.
The attacker tied up the victim and subjected him to physical abuse while holding a phone on speaker as foreign voices relayed personal details about the man. The attacker then poured liquid over the victim and systematically emptied his crypto wallets over roughly 90 minutes.
The report says the investigation is currently ongoing, and no arrests have been made.
Public records show Groom bought the property from Altman’s brother in 2021 for $1.8 million (about Rs 16 crore). Attempts to contact Groom went unanswered, according to the New York Post.