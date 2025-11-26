$11 Million Crypto Heist: Fake Delivery Man Targets Home Of OpenAI CEO's Former Boyfriend

The residence of a tech investor who previously had a relationship with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was targeted in a $11 million (about Rs 98 crore) cryptocurrency theft in San Francisco, US, last Saturday, according to a New York Post report.

In the doorbell camera footage shared on social media, the armed robber is seen ringing the buzzer at the $4.4 million (about Rs 39 crore) property on Dorland Street while carrying a white box. He carried out the crypto heist posing as a courier delivery worker.

The house belongs to Lachy Groom, an investor who previously dated Sam Altman. He lives in it along with another tech investor, Joshua.

Claiming to be from a UPS (United Parcel Service) affiliate, the accused asked for “Joshua” and said he had a package for him. The resident responded by identifying himself as Joshua.

The suspect requested a signature for the package, then searched through his pocket before asking to borrow a pen. He then entered the home behind the resident, followed by a loud bang.