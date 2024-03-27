Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 27

NDTV ProfitVisual StoriesStock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 27
Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.

27 Mar 2024, 05:46 PM IST
NDTV Profit
The BSE building on Dalal Street. (Source: Reuters)

Nifty, Sensex Rebound

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 143.25 points, or 0.65%, higher at 22,147.95, and S&P BSE Sensex gained 526.02 points, or 0.73%, to close at 72,996.31.

NSE Building in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)

The Gainers

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty.

(Source: Unsplash)

The Laggards

HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., State Bank of India, Tata Motors Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the index.

(Image source: Freepik)

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. Around 2,308 stocks declined, around 1,531 stocks advanced, and 110 remained unchanged on BSE.

(Photo: Freepik)

