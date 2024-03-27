ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 27
Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.
Nifty, Sensex Rebound
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 143.25 points, or 0.65%, higher at 22,147.95, and S&P BSE Sensex gained 526.02 points, or 0.73%, to close at 72,996.31.
NSE Building in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)
The Gainers
Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty.
(Source: Unsplash)
The Laggards
HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., State Bank of India, Tata Motors Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the index.
(Image source: Freepik)
Market Wrap
Market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. Around 2,308 stocks declined, around 1,531 stocks advanced, and 110 remained unchanged on BSE.
(Photo: Freepik)
