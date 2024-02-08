ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 8
Here's how the markets fared on Thursday.
Sensex, Nifty End Lower
The NSE Nifty 50 lost 212.55 points, or 0.97%, to close at 21,717.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 723.57 points down, or 1%, to 71,428.43 .
The Gainers
Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp., Power Grid Corp. of India, Reliance Industries Ltd., State Bank of India and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
The Laggards
Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were weighing on the index.
Market Wrap
Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 2,176 stocks rose, 1,666 stocks fell, and 103 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.
