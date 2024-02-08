Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 8

NDTV ProfitVisual StoriesStock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 8
Here's how the markets fared on Thursday.

08 Feb 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty End Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 lost 212.55 points, or 0.97%, to close at 21,717.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 723.57 points down, or 1%, to 71,428.43 .

The Gainers

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp., Power Grid Corp. of India, Reliance Industries Ltd., State Bank of India and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were weighing on the index.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 2,176 stocks rose, 1,666 stocks fell, and 103 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.

