Beverly Hills Of Dubai Shows India's Wealthy Splurging Millions

At the same time, Indian tax officials have also grown concerned that some of the money flowing out of India may be landing in Dubai because of its easier regulatory regime, people familiar with the matter said. Though India and the UAE have a mechanism to share information on suspected unaccounted money, India has found it increasingly difficult to get information from the Middle Eastern country, a person dealing with the matter said. Despite being persistent with its demands on getting details of high net-worth individuals and Indian companies operating from the UAE, there has been very little information flow, that person said.A representative for India’s tax department didn’t respond to an email seeking comment. A UAE government spokesperson said in a statement that the Middle Eastern government upholds international conventions related to tax cooperation, is fully compliant with global standards and works closely with bilateral partners. “The UAE and India have long-established strong and robust strategic relations,’’ the statement said.