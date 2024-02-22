India’s Vintage-Car Lovers Descend on Udaipur to Flaunt Finery

Owned by Raymond Ltd.’s billionaire Chairman Gautam Singhania, the car was made by the Cord Automobile division of the Auburn Automobile Company, which folded during the Great Depression. Known for its long hood and sleek lines, it has been twice voted the Best of Show by Classic Car Club of America. Singhania, a former race car driver whose family company is the world’s largest supplier of luxury suit fabrics, got into classic cars five years ago and has at least 165 of them spread over more than a dozen floors of his private home in Mumbai.