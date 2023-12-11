Rajiv Jain-Led GQG’s $10 Billion India Bet Has Winning Picks Beyond Adani

The valuation of GQG’s Adani investment has vaulted to $7 billion, validation for Jain who cut against the grain when he bought shares worth $1.9 billion in March in the shortseller-stung conglomerate and then topped up some. But he and his fund managers have also bought several less flashy stocks in India that have surged over 50% this year, beating the 15% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.