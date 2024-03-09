Musk Increasingly Puts His Thumb On The Scale For Trump’s GOP

While Musk has made his leanings abundantly clear, he’s stopped short of endorsing Trump. His biographer Walter Isaacson wrote in a book published last year that Musk harbored “deep disdain” for the former president, who he considered “a con man” and “kind of nuts.” The two clashed in mid-2022, when Musk tweeted that he would be voting Republican for the first time. “He told me he voted for me, so he’s another bulls--t artist,” Trump said at an event in July of that year.