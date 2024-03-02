Michael Dell Joins $100 Billion Club As AI-Driven Shares Surge

Though best known for its PC business, Dell’s range of high-powered servers such as the H100 and MI300X have drawn attention for their capabilities running AI workloads. Dell, 59, is one of a handful of billionaires whose wealth has skyrocketed this year due to the blistering rally in AI-related stocks. Nvidia Corp. founder Jensen Huang’s net worth has jumped by $28.4 billion while Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune is up by $52.1 billion.