Is Now The Right Time To Invest In Bitcoin?

Joseph Boughan, a financial planner at Parkmount Financial Partners in Scituate, Massachusetts, said he typically allows Bitcoin to form up to 5% of his clients portfolios. He worries about the rise of FOMO (fear of missing out) sentiment in today’s market that could be pushing investors to buy simply because prices are high, and not as part of a premeditated strategy. He’s seen clients do really well when they allocate as much as 5%, but he’s also seen them do poorly. The goal for him is setting expectations about Bitcoin’s volatility before getting started.