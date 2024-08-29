Air Travel Is Improving. Why Isn’t Passengers’ Behavior?

The FAA adopted a permanent zero-tolerance policy against unruly passengers and backed it up with fines, flying bans and even criminal charges for the most egregious cases. The FAA has come up with ads, signs and internet memes to spread the word on the consequences of disorderly behavior. There needs to be more of this, and maybe even slip in a recorded message on the plane before takeoff. I would suggest one of those pithy signs be hung above that kiosk bar near the gates.So, enjoy your getaway this long weekend. Take in how the airline industry can handle such an influx of passengers, mostly without a hitch. Even have a cold one while waiting for your flight. But, please follow the rules and be on your best behavior. Maybe we can get through this Labor Day weekend without yet another viral video of an unruly passenger.