Why Banks and Airlines Love Rewards Cards More Than You Do

The difference between swipe fees and the cost of rewards is worth up to $20 billion each year to the two biggest US card issuers — American Express Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. — alone.

That’s not pure profit: There are other costs and not all those fees come from reward card use. It’s big business for airlines, too. AmEx paid Delta Airlines Inc. $6.8 billion last year mostly for its SkyMiles, up from $5.5 billion the year before. Some of these miles are never used, but the majority help Delta fill seats often on less popular flights, or are spent on baggage allowances or cheap access to lounges. Competition is getting fiercer, and the cost of rewards programs has been growing faster than swipe-fee income at JPMorgan and AmEx for years, especially since 2021.

Swipe charges aren’t the only source of funding. Consumers are increasingly willing to pay for access to more sophisticated-sounding rewards. That’s why they sign up to the things like the $695-per-year AmEx Platinum card, for example, according to Andrew Davidson, chief insights officer at Mintel, a market research group.

The economics are clear when you think about it. Take cashback cards, held by about 70% of Americans, Davidson says.

It ought to be fairly obvious that if your bank is giving you 2 cents back for every dollar you spend, it’s because they’re collecting more than that in swipe fees, which typically range from 1.5% to 3%.

And this is what bugs Senator Durbin and retailers who think interchange is too high. Merchants have little choice in how you pay and they have to swallow the cost if you use a card.

So the argument goes, either that is baked into all prices and people using cash or debit cards are overpaying, or retailers are taking a hit on accepting credit cards.