The U.S. Economy's Resilience Is Now Undeniable

In the optimistic camp, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has taken the data in stride. At a press conference on March 20 after the Fed held its target for the federal funds rate in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, he told reporters that the January inflation data may have been affected by a statistical quirk known as excess seasonality, and that the February data was actually not “terribly high.” At the time, he estimated core PCE inflation would come in at “well below 30 basis points,” and the official numbers released Friday vindicated his framing: taken out to two decimal points, it increased 0.26% — hardly a catastrophe for a central bank that’s hoping for readings at or below 0.2%. Taking the two together, he said that the numbers hadn’t “really changed the overall story which is that of inflation moving down gradually on a sometimes bumpy road.”